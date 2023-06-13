Check out Exclusives From the Star-Studded Affair at the Macallan M Collection Launch

On Friday, June 2, 2023, The Art Hotel in Victoria Island underwent a magnificent transformation, turning into a haven of luxury, as The Macallan, a prestigious single-malt scotch whisky, hosted an exclusive launch event for the 2022 release of its M Collection in Nigeria.

The evening celebrated the fusion of African heritage and Scottish tradition, bringing together Nigeria’s finest whisky connoisseurs, art enthusiasts, and renowned personalities.

The presence of Nigeria’s entertainment and business industries’ biggest names added an extra layer of glamour to the event. Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, and creative photographer and publisher of Style Mania magazine, Kelechi Amadi-Obi graced the occasion.

The culinary experience at the launch was exceptional, with Executive Chef, Wole Oluwole of The Art Hotel crafting a menu that complemented the richness of The Macallan whisky offerings. Guests were treated to the whisky’s exquisite range of expressions expertly paired with a three-course gourmet meal.

The ambience of the evening was elevated by the talented violinist, and guests were treated to a mesmerizing display of mixology skills as talented bartenders crafted cocktails.

With an exquisite blend of luxury, renowned personalities, and craftsmanship, the launch upholds the legacy of excellence and distinctive character pursued since the brand’s establishment in 1824 by Alexander Reid.

The Macallan M Collection – The Macallan M Decanter, The Macallan M Black, and The Macallan M Copper, are a remarkable fusion of art, design, and technology. The collaboration between renowned creative photographer Nick Knight, and French luxury creators Fabien Baron and Lalique showcases the creative brilliance behind this collection.

See more photos from the launch

Sponsored Content