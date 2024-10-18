Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Releases Afrocentric Style Portraits for its Fashion Exhibition in December

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, a sister platform to Africa Fashion Week London has released the campaign shoots for this year’s fashion show. Celebrating a decade of African fashion excellence, the exhibition will be held from the 6th-8th December 2024 at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

See the stunning Afrocentric style portraits captured by the exceptional Kelechi Amadi-Obi here, swipe through the carousel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits

Art Direction: @kelvin.nnah

Model: @thefrenchman__ @a_tifeee

Hair: @isibeautylounge by exceptional @michael_enoch_pro @zubbydefinition

Makeup: The Talented @casskoncept1

Styling: Celebrity stylist @kayito_n

Designers: @modelacouture_agency @ayoola_alaso @ella_impens @isiatagamenofficial @osaunders.store

Photo: @kelechiamadiobi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle