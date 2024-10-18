Connect with us

News

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Releases Afrocentric Style Portraits for its Fashion Exhibition in December

Events News Promotions

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Host its Annual Conference, Launches New Publication

Career Inspired News Nollywood

Mo Abudu is the Only African on The Hollywood Reporter's "Most Powerful Women in International Television" 2024 List

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Join BN's Omotunde in Maryland USA for AWCAA's 20th Anniversary Gala | October 18th

News Scoop

Flamingoes Soar! Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s Team Defeats New Zealand 4-1 in FIFA World Cup Opener

Events News Promotions

Honoring Nigeria's Finest: Here Are the Top Highlights from the Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

Events News Promotions

The FinTribe's 2024 Finance Fair to Host Over 7,000 Women In Lagos This Saturday!

Events News Promotions

2024 Customer Service Week: 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe Joins Frontline Staff to Go 'Above and Beyond'

Events News Promotions

Seun Ajayi Sits Down with 'Rubbin Minds', Talks The Smart Money Woman TV Show, Financial Abuse & Why Everyone Hates Soji

Inspired News Scoop

Charles Emogor Receives IFAW Award for His Revolutionary Work in Pangolin Conservation

News

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Releases Afrocentric Style Portraits for its Fashion Exhibition in December

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, a sister platform to Africa Fashion Week London has released the campaign shoots for this year’s fashion show. Celebrating a decade of African fashion excellence, the exhibition will be held from the 6th-8th December 2024 at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

See the stunning Afrocentric style portraits captured by the exceptional Kelechi Amadi-Obi here, swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits
Art Direction: @kelvin.nnah
Model: @thefrenchman__ @a_tifeee
Hair: @isibeautylounge by exceptional @michael_enoch_pro @zubbydefinition
Makeup: The Talented @casskoncept1
Styling: Celebrity stylist @kayito_n
Designers: @modelacouture_agency @ayoola_alaso @ella_impens @isiatagamenofficial @osaunders.store
Photo: @kelechiamadiobi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php