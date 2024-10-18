News
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Releases Afrocentric Style Portraits for its Fashion Exhibition in December
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, a sister platform to Africa Fashion Week London has released the campaign shoots for this year’s fashion show. Celebrating a decade of African fashion excellence, the exhibition will be held from the 6th-8th December 2024 at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.
See the stunning Afrocentric style portraits captured by the exceptional Kelechi Amadi-Obi here, swipe through the carousel:
Credits
Art Direction: @kelvin.nnah
Model: @thefrenchman__ @a_tifeee
Hair: @isibeautylounge by exceptional @michael_enoch_pro @zubbydefinition
Makeup: The Talented @casskoncept1
Styling: Celebrity stylist @kayito_n
Designers: @modelacouture_agency @ayoola_alaso @ella_impens @isiatagamenofficial @osaunders.store
Photo: @kelechiamadiobi