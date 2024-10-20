The Flamingos Advance to U-17 World Cup Quarter-Finals After 4-0 Win Over Ecuador

Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team, the Flamingos, are showing no signs of slowing down in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Just days after their 4-1 win against New Zealand, the team delivered another commanding performance, defeating Ecuador 4-0 in their second Group A match at Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros.

With two consecutive wins and a total of eight goals scored, the Flamingos are now through to the quarter-finals, with one group match left to play against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Shakirat Moshood, who netted one of the tournament’s fastest goals against New Zealand, opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Captain Taiwo Afolabi was fouled in the box.

Peace Effiong capitalised on a defensive error to score her first goal of the tournament. Harmony Chidi, who dazzled with 13 goals during the qualifiers, added her name to the score sheet with a well-placed strike in the 54th minute, and Shakirat sealed the deal with Nigeria’s fourth goal in extra time.

Next, Nigeria will face the host nation, Dominican Republic, in their final group game, where they aim to finish strong and continue their run in the tournament.

Having reached the quarter-finals in previous editions of the tournament, the Flamingos are setting their sights on going even further this year.

Watch the highlights of the match below