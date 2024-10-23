Connect with us

Flamingos Set to Face USA in Quarterfinals After 1-0 Victory Over Dominican Republic

Three matches, three wins. The Flamingos have claimed a 1-0 win against host country, the Dominican Republic, in their third match at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The early morning victory places the Nigerian team at the top of their group with a perfect nine points from three matches, three points ahead of second-placed Ecuador.

Unlike their earlier games against New Zealand and Ecuador, where the Flamingos scored multiple goals in the first half, this match’s deciding moment came in the 89th minute. Shakirat Moshood, from 25 yards out, launched a stunning left-footed strike that flew past the Dominican goalkeeper, giving Nigeria the winning edge.

Despite fierce resistance from the hosts—especially Captain Renata Mercedes and goalkeeper Rondon—the Flamingos managed to defend their lead until the final whistle.

Coach Bankole Olowookere made strategic changes to the starting lineup, introducing Rokibat Azeez, Blessing Ifitezue, and Ramotalahi Kareem, while later bringing back Peace Effiong and Harmony Chidi to strengthen the squad.

Nigeria ended the group phase with three consecutive wins and will next face the United States on Saturday.

This matchup serves as a rematch of their quarterfinal duel at India 2022, where Nigeria emerged victorious after a tense penalty shootout.

Watch the highlights of the match

