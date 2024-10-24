Connect with us

Renowned Social Historian, Author & Journalist Tayo Agunbiade Passes Away at 65

Tayo Agunbiade, a distinguished Nigerian social historian, author, and journalist, has passed away at the age of 65. Tayo Agunbiade was a trailblazer in the preservation of Nigerian history, with a particular passion for documenting the contributions and struggles of women throughout history.

Her most recent work, “Untold Histories of Nigerian Women: Emerging from the Margins” (2023), offered a profound exploration of women’s protest movements over the past two centuries, shedding much-needed light on the pivotal role they played in shaping the nation’s history.

Born in Nigeria, Tayo’s academic journey began with a history degree from the University of Lagos, followed by a degree in Women’s Development Studies from the University of East London. Her deep love for storytelling and history translated into numerous articles on women’s history, governance, and politics. She also held the title of Associate Fellow at the Royal Historical Society and served as Newsletter Editor for the Women’s History Network.

Tayo’s pursuit of untold narratives took her to archives around the world, from the National Archives of Nigeria to the British Library and Bodleian Library. Her body of work covered a range of topics, including the impact of the World Wars on West Africa, women’s involvement in governance, and the history of parliamentary affairs in Nigeria. Through her research, she was able to revive forgotten histories and give voice to those whose stories had long been overlooked.

But Tayo Agunbiade’s influence didn’t end with her written work. She was a passionate advocate for gender equality, tirelessly amplifying the voices of women in electoral politics and governance. Her mission was to ensure women, both past and present, were given their rightful place in history.

Her contributions to women’s history reached global audiences as she presented her findings at prestigious conferences, such as the Women’s History Network and the Great War in Africa Association. Even at the time of her passing, Tayo was working on her next volume, which focused on women’s literary contributions and public life in West Africa during the British colonial period.

Tayo Agunbiade’s legacy will live on, not only through her scholarly work but also through her relentless advocacy for women’s stories to be told. Her work will continue to inspire future generations, ensuring that the contributions of Nigerian women remain etched in history.

Tributes have been pouring in, celebrating her remarkable contibutions:

 

 

