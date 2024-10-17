Flamingoes Soar! Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s Team Defeats New Zealand 4-1 in FIFA World Cup Opener

Connect with us

News

2 hours ago

Nigeria’s Flamingoes kicked off their 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign in a dominant form yesterday, defeating New Zealand 4-1 victory in their Group A opener at Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago.

Shakirat Moshood got the team off to a flying start, scoring just two minutes into the match. Twelve minutes later, Remo Stars left-back Taiwo Adegoke doubled the lead. The Flamingoes’ dominance continued with Faridat Abdulwahab netting the third goal by the 28th minute.

Early in the second half, Taiwo Afolabi added the fourth goal, while New Zealand’s Hannah Saxon managed to score a consolation goal. The Flamingoes now top Group A and will face Ecuador in their next match on Saturday.

This victory builds on Nigeria’s impressive third-place finish in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Watch the moment Shakirat Moshood scored the first goal

