Akpabio, Barau, Abbas & Kalu... Meet the New Leaders of Nigeria's National Assembly

The new leaders of the legislative arm of government were elected today, June 13. Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been elected as the 10th President of the Senate, surpassing Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara. Akpabio received a total of 63 votes, while Yari secured 46 votes. He takes over the position from Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Godswill Akpabio taking the oath of office as the Senate President pic.twitter.com/yruPTBK18X — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 13, 2023

Jibrin Barau, representing Kano South senatorial district was elected as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. His nomination was made by the former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and seconded by Saliu Mustapha, the lawmaker representing Kwara North. He succeeds Ovie Omo-Agege.

VIDEO: Jibrin Emerges Deputy Senate President The senator-elect representing Kano South, Jibrin Barau, has emerged as the Senate Deputy President unopposed. His emergence followed his nomination by the former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi. A member-elect (Kwara North),… pic.twitter.com/7WZSzzPuV8 — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) June 13, 2023

Following the revised House rule, the House has adopted the open ballot method. This rule mandates that in situations where there are multiple nominations, each member-elect must openly declare their preferred candidate for the position of Speaker.

Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaria Federal Constituency, emerged as the winner in the Speakership election in the 10th House of Representatives. He achieved a remarkable victory, securing 353 votes out of a total of 359. Benjamin Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, who was nominated unopposed, was sworn in as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Hon Benjamin Kalu accepts the nomination unopposed as Deputy Speaker House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/NbQTeUjtUg — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 13, 2023

VIDEO: Reps Members Take Oath Of Office The members of the 10th House of Representatives, on Tuesday, took the Oath of Office. The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Abbas, has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He polled a total of… pic.twitter.com/gxerjkBSpb — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) June 13, 2023

Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu succeed Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Idris Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.