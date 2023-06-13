Akpabio, Barau, Abbas & Kalu... Meet the New Leaders of Nigeria's National Assembly

Connect with us

News

Published

45 mins ago

 on

The new leaders of the legislative arm of government were elected today, June 13. Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been elected as the 10th President of the Senate, surpassing Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara. Akpabio received a total of 63 votes, while Yari secured 46 votes. He takes over the position from Ahmad Lawan.

Jibrin Barau, representing Kano South senatorial district was elected as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. His nomination was made by the former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and seconded by Saliu Mustapha, the lawmaker representing Kwara North. He succeeds Ovie Omo-Agege.

Following the revised House rule, the House has adopted the open ballot method. This rule mandates that in situations where there are multiple nominations, each member-elect must openly declare their preferred candidate for the position of Speaker.

Tajudeen Abbas, representing Zaria Federal Constituency, emerged as the winner in the Speakership election in the 10th House of Representatives. He achieved a remarkable victory, securing 353 votes out of a total of 359. Benjamin Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, who was nominated unopposed, was sworn in as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu succeed Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Idris Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

