Connect with us

News

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law - Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

Living News

This Study says Tanzania, Kenya & The Comoros Are Among the World's 10 Most Naturally Beautiful Countries

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

News

Groundbreaking! Flutterwave is Now Valued at $3B

Career News

Nominate a Deserving Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

News

New Video: Susu - So Natural

News

Global Citizen and Ekiti State Announce Climate Action Commitments to Tackle Climate Change

Career Inspired News

With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

BN TV News

New Music + Video: Obongjayar - Try

News

Nigeria's Casava Raises $4m Pre-Seed, the Largest for an African Insurtech Company

News

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law – Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

Published

4 hours ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. The law was signed on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the presence of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and other officials.

All election results will henceforth be signed by party agents and security agents before being announced and scanned at the PUs. This should make it easier to hold free, fair, and credible elections. Its effectiveness would be determined by the number of Nigerians who register to vote and keep INEC responsible.

This new electoral law has 10 major provisions that you should be aware of:

1. Section 3 (3) says that money for general elections must be spent at least one year before the election.

2. According to Section 29 (1), parties must have primaries and submit their candidate list at least 180 days before the general election.

3. When a candidate dies during an election, Section 34 gives political parties the power to hold a primary election to choose a new candidate.

4. Section 47: This authorizes the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use smart card readers and any other voter authentication technology.

5. Section 50 provides INEC with legal support for the electronic transmission of election results.

6. According to Section 51, the total number of accredited voters is taken into account when determining whether or not there was excessive voting at election tribunals.

7. For people with disabilities and other special needs, Section 54 (2) makes sure that they can get what they need.

8. Section 65 says that INEC can look into results that were reported under duress.

9. According to Section 84, anybody holding a political post (ministers, commissioners, special advisors, and others) must resign before they may participate in the election process as a candidate or a delegate.

10. Section 94 permits an early start to the campaign season. According to this rule, the campaign season will now begin 150 days before Election Day and finish 24 hours before the election.

Read the bill here.

Photo Credit: @bashirahmaad

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Real Estate Investment Tips for Beginners

Ufuoma Uvomata: Don’t Snooze On the Benefits of Good Sleep

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: Remaining Mentally Sane in a Chaotic World

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?

Innovators like Nelson Boateng are making a difference in the fight against environmental degradation
css.php