Connect with us

News

State Police Bill Passes Second Reading at House of Representatives

Career News

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is the New CEO of ONE Campaign

Events News Promotions

Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

ALX Conference Celebrates Its Tech Courses' Impact on Learners' Lives

News Promotions

Ghanaian Delegates Commemorate Grenada's 50th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A Bride, a Blog, and Betrayal: Accelerate Studios Unveils 'Big Book of Lies: Book One- Unbrided' Series | Get to Know

Career News Promotions

AWIEF Partners With Victoria’s Secret to Launch Its Growth Accelerator in Nigeria

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

News

Tanzania’s Ramadhani Brothers win "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League"

News

This Is What’s Happening in Congo

News

State Police Bill Passes Second Reading at House of Representatives

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

A bill for the establishment of state police in the country passed the second reading today, Tuesday, at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by the deputy speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, proposes to shift the term “Police” in the 1999 constitution from the “Exclusive Legislative List” to the “Concurrent Legislative List”, empowering states to have state-controlled policing.

The bill, which comprises 18 clauses, seeks to amend sections 34, 35, 39, 42, 84, 89, 129, 153, 197, 214, 215 and 216 of the Constitution.

Leading the debate for the co-sponsors, Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara), said the state police bill is not just a federalism issue but also an urgent necessity dictated by the current circumstances.

“This bill emerges as a necessary response to several calls for a decentralised and community-oriented approach to law enforcement. It seeks to navigate the complex landscape of security challenges by empowering our states with the means to address issues unique to their localities. This proposed alteration represents not just a legal adjustment to our grundnorm but a visionary leap towards a safer, more secure, and harmonious Britain,” he said, according to Premium Times.

After a lengthy debate where lawmakers took turns to express their views, Kalu who presided over the plenary, urged members to look beyond political ambitions and think about the safety of Nigerians and Nigeria. A voice vote was conducted and a majority of the lawmakers voted in support of the bill’s passage for the second reading.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php