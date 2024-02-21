State Police Bill Passes Second Reading at House of Representatives

A bill for the establishment of state police in the country passed the second reading today, Tuesday, at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by the deputy speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, proposes to shift the term “Police” in the 1999 constitution from the “Exclusive Legislative List” to the “Concurrent Legislative List”, empowering states to have state-controlled policing.

The bill, which comprises 18 clauses, seeks to amend sections 34, 35, 39, 42, 84, 89, 129, 153, 197, 214, 215 and 216 of the Constitution.

Leading the debate for the co-sponsors, Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara), said the state police bill is not just a federalism issue but also an urgent necessity dictated by the current circumstances.

"This bill emerges as a necessary response to several calls for a decentralised and community-oriented approach to law enforcement. It seeks to navigate the complex landscape of security challenges by empowering our states with the means to address issues unique to their localities. This proposed alteration represents not just a legal adjustment to our grundnorm but a visionary leap towards a safer, more secure, and harmonious," he said, according to Premium Times.

After a lengthy debate where lawmakers took turns to express their views, Kalu who presided over the plenary, urged members to look beyond political ambitions and think about the safety of Nigerians and Nigeria. A voice vote was conducted and a majority of the lawmakers voted in support of the bill’s passage for the second reading.