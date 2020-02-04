Connect with us

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

News

#OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

No, China has NOT Placed a Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

News

#OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

News

Here's What Lagos State is going to do to make the Motorcycle Ban Easier on Commuters

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Looks like Nigerians in China will have to find a way to stay safe, as the House of Representatives has reportedly decided against evacuating them.

While the death toll in China continues to increase, and other countries are evacuating their citizens, Nigerian legislators have said no to evacuation plans, The Cable reports.

A motion titled “Urgent need to evacuate stranded Nigerians living in China and quarantine them upon arrival,” was brought before the house by Benjamin Kalu of Abia State, and it was unanimously rejected.

Some lawmakers reportedly said Nigerians aren’t stranded, like the motion title suggests, and they rejected it. Nicholas Ossai from Delta State said:

China has better facilities than us to handle the virus.

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, urged the lawmakers to listen to the arguments before reaching a decision. He said:

I think we can kill two birds with one stone, there are many members here, and I can point to chairman, foreign affairs (committee), has children in China.

Nobody wants to bring people here to infect the larger populace. I think we should have a candid opinion, hear his motion. Don’t make your mind up based on title, hear what the motion is, hear the argument, and then we can kill it, if we are not satisfied.

After listening to the arguments, though, the lawmakers, again, rejected it.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Laetitia Mugerwa: Failure – a Foundation For Success

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

Advertisement
css.php