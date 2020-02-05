Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

Many years after his retirement from professional football, one of Nigeria’s finest players Daniel Omokachi has been appointed as Nigeria’s football ambassador.

With his new position, Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, and mentor young sports men and women.

Daniel Amokachi’s new appointment was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Channels reports.

Amokachi was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the gold medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

Photo Credit: @danielamokachi