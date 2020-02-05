Connect with us

News

Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

News

#OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

No, China has NOT Placed a Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

News

#OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

News

Here's What Lagos State is going to do to make the Motorcycle Ban Easier on Commuters

News

Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Many years after his retirement from professional football, one of Nigeria’s finest players Daniel Omokachi has been appointed as Nigeria’s football ambassador.

With his new position, Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, and mentor young sports men and women.

Daniel Amokachi’s new appointment was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Channels reports.

Amokachi was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the gold medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

Photo Credit: @danielamokachi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Laetitia Mugerwa: Failure – a Foundation For Success

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

Advertisement
css.php