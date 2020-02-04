Connect with us

News

No, China has NOT Placed a Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

News

#OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

News

Here's What Lagos State is going to do to make the Motorcycle Ban Easier on Commuters

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

News

Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

Coronavirus: Abike Dabiri-Erewa has a Message for Nigerians living in China

News

#RegulateNotBan: Nigerians are Uniting to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles & Tricycles in Lagos

News

No, China has NOT Placed a Visa Ban on Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Nigerians have nothing to worry about, as an official has debunked the reports currently making rounds about China placing visa restrictions on Nigerians, pending the time the coronavirus will be contained.

Addressing the misinformation, the Press Officer of the Embassy, Sun Saixiong, explained on Tuesday that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian only advised those who wished to travel to China “not to be in a rush if the trip was not urgent,” Independent NG reports. The diplomat said the government had reached out to about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

On Monday, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, disclosed that China had found a possible cure for the epidemic, adding that 475 persons had been discharged from the hospital after recovery. He also said that the coronavirus infection had risen to 17,205 from 14,380 confirmed cases while 361 persons had died from the disease which originated from Wuhan in China.

About 21,558 individuals were also suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland. He revealed that Chinese scientists are working to develop a vaccine for the virus which the World Health Organisation has declared as an international emergency.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Failure – a Foundation For Success

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Meet the Pink Panther

Joshua Oyenigbehin: How Effective Are Motivational Books & Speeches?

Advertisement
css.php