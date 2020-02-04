Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

On Sunday, Nigerian-American football player, Derrick Nnadi and his team the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl trophy in 50 years and he decided to celebrate in an unconventional but very sweet way.

After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that he decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. So thanks to Nnadi, every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt.

“All my life I always wanted a dog, growing up I didn’t have a pet, my parents didn’t really allow pets,” Nnadi told CNN. He got his first dog, Rocky, in college, and it inspired him to want to help other animals.

Nnadi’s partnership with KC Pet Project was sponsored through his own Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation works to help the lives of children in Kansas City and Nnadi’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Photo Credit: @Derricknnadi