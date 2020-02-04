Connect with us

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

News

#OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

News

Here's What Lagos State is going to do to make the Motorcycle Ban Easier on Commuters

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

News

Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

Coronavirus: Abike Dabiri-Erewa has a Message for Nigerians living in China

News

#RegulateNotBan: Nigerians are Uniting to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles & Tricycles in Lagos

News

Coronavirus has been Declared a Global Emergency by WHO

News

All Chinese Nationals Returning to Lagos State will be Quarantined for 14 Days

News

A New Range of Diverse Barbie Dolls includes Dolls with Vitiligo and a Prosthetic Limb

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Sunday, Nigerian-American football player, Derrick Nnadi and his team the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl trophy in 50 years and he decided to celebrate in an unconventional but very sweet way.

After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that he decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. So thanks to Nnadi, every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt.

“All my life I always wanted a dog, growing up I didn’t have a pet, my parents didn’t really allow pets,” Nnadi told CNN. He got his first dog, Rocky, in college, and it inspired him to want to help other animals.

Nnadi’s partnership with KC Pet Project was sponsored through his own Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation works to help the lives of children in Kansas City and Nnadi’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Photo Credit: @Derricknnadi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Meet the Pink Panther

Joshua Oyenigbehin: How Effective Are Motivational Books & Speeches?

#BellaNaijaMCM Bright Jaja, through iCreate Africa, is Rebranding Technical Skills & Bridging the Skills Gap in the Continent

Advertisement
css.php