Super Bowl LIX: C.J. Uzomah, Moro Ojomo & More Athletes of Nigerian Descent Playing on the Big Stage Tomorrow

Since 1869, American football has been a major part of the sporting world, growing into one of the most-watched events globally. At the heart of it all is the Super Bowl, the championship game that brings the season to a dramatic close. Since 2022, it has taken place on the second Sunday in February, drawing millions of fans to their screens.

Beyond the tackles, touchdowns, and the specatcular halftime show, one of the most exciting aspects of the sport today is its growing Nigerian influence. More athletes of Nigerian descent are making their mark in the NFL, proving that the game has extended far beyond American borders. As the sport becomes more globalised, these Nigerian players are a major part of the story.

Tomorrow, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs are chasing a historic third consecutive championship, while the Eagles are looking for revenge after losing to them two seasons ago. Kickoff is at 6:30 PM ET, which means Nigerians who want to watch live will be tuning in at 12:30 AM on Monday morning. Whether you’re watching for the action, the music, or just to see what Kendrick Lamar has planned, here are the Nigerian players to look out for.

Felix Anudike Uzomah (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Felix is only 23, but he plays like a veteran. A defensive end, he was named the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while at Kansas State. The Chiefs saw his potential and selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Derrick Nnadi (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Derrick has been a rock in the Chiefs’ defence for years. At 29, he’s one of the team’s most reliable run-stoppers, using his size and strength to shut down opposing running backs. He played college football at Florida State before making his way to the NFL.

Charles Omenihu (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Charles is a defender who can play almost anywhere on the line. At 28, his versatility makes him a major asset, whether he’s rushing the quarterback or stopping the run. He played college football at Texas before joining the league.

Joshua Ikechukwu Uche (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Joshua is the kind of player who changes games. A linebacker with a gift for rushing the quarterback, he was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2020 after playing for Michigan. Now with the Chiefs, he is a key part of their defensive game plan.

Chukwuebuka Godrick (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Chukwuebuka didn’t take the usual route to the NFL. Originally a basketball player, he transitioned to American football through the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme. He joined the Chiefs last season and has been developing his skills ever since.

Chris Oladokun (Kansas City Chiefs – Defence)

Chris is a quarterback who has played for multiple college teams, including South Florida and South Dakota State. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 before joining the Chiefs, where he has already earned two Super Bowl rings.

Moro Ojomo (Philadelphia Eagles – Defence)

Moro was born in Lagos and moved to the US at the age of eight. He started playing football in Texas and quickly stood out. Now in the NFL, he brings power and technique to the Eagles’ defensive line.

C.J. Uzomah (Philadelphia Eagles – Defence)

C.J. is one of the more experienced Nigerian players in the league. Over his nine-year career, he has played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets before joining the Eagles. A reliable tight end, he has racked up over 1,800 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. His ability to make clutch catches and block effectively makes him a key player on offence.

How to stream Super Bowl LIX tomorrow

For fans looking to stream the big game, Super Bowl 59 will be available through the following options.