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Nigeria’s Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in a Historic WWE Breakthrough

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Nigeria’s Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in a Historic WWE Breakthrough

Oba Femi made history at WrestleMania 42 by defeating Brock Lesnar at Allegiant Stadium. “The Ruler” overcame an F-5 to secure victory with his signature Fall from Grace powerbomb. As Lesnar signaled retirement with a tearful farewell, Femi officially established himself as WWE’s newest main-event force.
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A studio portrait of Nigerian WWE wrestler Oba Femi, "The Ruler," standing in his signature wrestling gear with a red beaded necklace and blue armbands.

A studio portrait of Nigerian WWE wrestler Oba Femi, “The Ruler,” standing in his signature wrestling gear with a red beaded necklace and blue armbands. Photo Credit: Oba Femi/Instagram

It isn’t every day that we witness a passing of the torch this significant, but on Sunday, 19th April 2026, the world watched as a new king was crowned at WrestleMania 42. Oba Femi made easy work of Brock Lesnar in a star-making moment at Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and by the time the dust settled, the wrestling world had a new name at the top of the conversation.

The showdown opened the night’s proceedings and wasted no time getting intense. Lesnar came out with force, using his trademark power to control the early moments of the match. But Femi quickly showed why many have called him one of WWE’s fastest-rising names.

When Lesnar charged at him in the corner, Femi barely moved. He shoved Lesnar to the mat, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. Moments later, after Lesnar’s attacks failed to slow him down, Femi sent the former champion retreating to ringside — a rare sight for a man who has spent years dominating opponents.

Lesnar eventually regained control outside the ring, throwing Femi into the barricade and ring post before landing his devastating F-5 back inside the ring. For a moment, it looked like experience might carry the night.

But Femi had other plans.

He rose back to his feet, delivered a thunderous chokeslam, then sealed the moment with his signature Fall from Grace powerbomb for the pinfall victory. As the referee counted three, the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium erupted.

Oba Femi gesturing to the crowd from inside the ring at Allegiant Stadium during his WrestleMania 42 match against Brock Lesnar.

Oba Femi gesturing to the crowd from inside the ring at Allegiant Stadium during his WrestleMania 42 match against Brock Lesnar. Photo Credit: 2K/Instagram 

What followed the bell was just as memorable as the match itself. Lesnar got back into a sitting position in the ring, took off his gloves and boots, and began to wave to the fans while in tears. He hugged Paul Heyman as “Thank you, Brock!” chants filled the arena. It was a heartfelt, dignified farewell from one of the most dominant figures in WWE history.

For Oba Femi, however, the future is only just beginning. The road to WrestleMania had been building for weeks.

On the 16th March episode of Raw, Femi answered Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania 42 by storming the ring, hitting Lesnar with his Fall from Grace powerbomb, and pointing to the WrestleMania sign. From that moment, the match felt inevitable, and Femi made sure the result did too.

From that moment, the clash felt inevitable. After securing the biggest win of his career, Femi made it clear he has no plans to slow down. At the WrestleMania 42 post-show, he said: “I think tomorrow is a celebration. I think in the coming weeks, we have the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC can get some!”

One era may have closed in Las Vegas, but another has officially begun.

Watch highlights of the match below.

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