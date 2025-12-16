Meet Oba Femi: The Nigerian-Born Star Stepping Onto WWE’s Big Stage

Connect with us

WWE's latest match placed Oba Femi in front of a wider audience.
Photo Credit: Oba Femi/Instagram

What happens when a rising NXT force steps into the ring with WWE’s biggest name? You get a moment that tells you exactly why people have been paying attention. Oba Femi’s clash with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Eventwasn’t about a win or loss; it was about arrival. From the opening bell, the NXT Champion looked right at home, matching Rhodes move for move before Drew McIntyre’s late interference brought the bout to an abrupt end.

For many watching, the match felt like a clear signal of what’s next. Oba Femi held his own against the Undisputed WWE Champion, showing composure, strength and confidence on a big stage. When McIntyre stormed in to cause a disqualification, it only added fuel to the conversation around Femi’s future. WWE may not have given fans a clean finish, but they gave them a glimpse of a new contender who fits comfortably into the main roster picture.

Behind that moment is a steady rise that began long before the bright lights of WWE television. Born Isaac Odugbesan in Nigeria, Oba Femi’s journey to professional wrestling did not begin in the ring. He first made his mark as an elite shot put athlete, competing at the University of Alabama where he won multiple SEC Track and Field titles. That background shaped the physical foundation he brought with him when he joined WWE through its NIL programme in 2021. Training at the WWE Performance Center, Femi made his televised NXT debut in 2022 and steadily worked his way up, becoming the first NIL athlete to win a WWE title.

Since then, Femi has built a strong résumé in NXT. He won the 2024 NXT Breakout Tournament, became the youngest NXT North American Champion, and went on to hold the title for a record-setting 273 days. Standing at 6’4” and weighing over 300 pounds, he has been booked as a dominant presence, later adding the NXT Championship to his growing list of achievements. His appearance against Cody Rhodes followed months of momentum and recent high-profile moments, including sharing the ring with major names across WWE programming.

With his appearance on Saturday Night’s Main Event, Oba Femi’s move beyond NXT feels increasingly tangible. From his beginnings as a shot put standout at the University of Alabama to his steady rise through WWE’s Performance Center and NXT ranks, his path has been defined by preparation and consistency.

Watch the major highlights of the match below

