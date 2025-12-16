The NFL Announces Its 2026 International Player Pathway Athletes

The NFL is once again opening doors for international talent with its International Player Pathway (IPP) programme Class of 2026. This year, 13 athletes from 10 countries will have the chance to train, sharpen their skills, and show that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level in American football.

Representing Australia and New Zealand are Kaia Clarkin, Jarrod Gray, Laekin Vakalahi, and Kaylan Faumui (also representing Samoa). Germany is represented by Felix Lepper and Michael Daramola, while Japan sends Kansei Matsuzawa. From Kenya comes Joshua Weru, Nigeria has Collins Arogunjo, Uar Bernard, Michael Daramola, Chibuike Madu, and Anjola Oketola, and Seydou Traore represents Algeria, the Ivory Coast, and the United Kingdom.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new group of talented international athletes to the 2026 IPP programme,” said NFL Director of International Football Development Patrick Long. “The IPP program is a key component of the growth of our game globally, providing a pathway for these elite athletes, a number of whom have gone on to achieve tremendous success in the NFL and beyond. We wish the Class of 2026 the very best of luck as they get to work next month and look forward to following their progress in the new year.”

Starting in January 2026, the athletes will train at X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers, Florida, for 10 weeks, both on the field and in the classroom. They will then get the chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL club scouts. Players can be signed as free agents or, if eligible, selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. Each club can also use one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the offseason through roster reductions, after which these players are eligible for a 17th practice squad spot reserved for international athletes across all 32 NFL teams.

Since the inception of the IPP program in 2017, 70 international players have signed with NFL teams, with 22 currently active on rosters. Eleven IPP athletes have even been elevated to active rosters, including Jordan Mailata (Australia), Jakob Johnson (Germany), Efe Obada (UK), Sammis Reyes (Chile), Thomas Odukoya (Netherlands), David Bada (Germany), Charlie Smyth (Ireland), TJ Maguranyanga (Zimbabwe), Mapalo “Maz” Mwansa (UK / Zambia), CJ Okoye (Nigeria), and Haggai Ndubuisi (Nigeria).