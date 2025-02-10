Connect with us

Moro Ojomo Wins His First Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

Moro Ojomo Wins His First Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

Nigerian-American defensive tackle Moro Ojomo celebrates his first Super Bowl victory as the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.
Photo Credit: Moro Ojomo/Instagram

Moro Ojomo is officially a Super Bowl champion! The Nigerian-American defensive tackle celebrated his first Super Bowl victory as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Monday morning (Nigerian time) in New Orleans. He played a key role in the Eagles’ defense, finishing the game with two total tackles and a tackle for loss. His efforts helped Philadelphia shut down Patrick Mahomes and keep the Chiefs scoreless for nearly three quarters.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ojomo moved to the United States at the age of eight, where he began playing football in Texas and quickly stood out. Now in the NFL, he brings power and technique to the Eagles’ defensive line.

Selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Ojomo has steadily carved out a role on the team’s defensive line. He played in all 17 regular-season games and all four playoff matchups, finishing the season with 20 total tackles. A major milestone came during the NFC Divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams, where he registered his first career sack.

During the Eagles’ playoff run, Ojomo recorded five tackles and one sack, contributing to their victories over Green Bay, Los Angeles, and Washington before securing the championship against Kansas City. In the Super Bowl, he finished with two total tackles and a tackle for loss, helping to keep the Chiefs’ offense under control for much of the game.

Ojomo’s success adds to the growing list of athletes of Nigerian descent making an impact in the NFL, joining names like C.J. UzomahChukwuebuka Godrick, Chris Oladokun, Charles Omenihu and more.

 

