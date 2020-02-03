OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

56 mins ago

 on

The Lagos State government recently announced the decision to ban motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa respectively, from plying major highways and selected roads in 15 local councils of the state.

The new law, which took full effect on Saturday, February 1 is already taking its toll on Lagosians because many have taken to Twitter to air their displeasure. Following the ban, some residents were stranded at bus-stops on Monday, February 3, others resorted to trekking several kilometers to their destinations while horses were also seen on the road.

According to TVC News, some tricycle operators and motorcycle riders had reportedly gathered at the Ijora causeway axis of Apapa road, setting bonfires to protest the restriction order by the state government on them. The police reportedly tried to stop the protest and this led to a clash between the parties.

Check out their reactions below:

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

