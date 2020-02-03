OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

The Lagos State government recently announced the decision to ban motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa respectively, from plying major highways and selected roads in 15 local councils of the state.

The new law, which took full effect on Saturday, February 1 is already taking its toll on Lagosians because many have taken to Twitter to air their displeasure. Following the ban, some residents were stranded at bus-stops on Monday, February 3, others resorted to trekking several kilometers to their destinations while horses were also seen on the road.

According to TVC News, some tricycle operators and motorcycle riders had reportedly gathered at the Ijora causeway axis of Apapa road, setting bonfires to protest the restriction order by the state government on them. The police reportedly tried to stop the protest and this led to a clash between the parties.

Check out their reactions below:

With the Lagos #OkadaBan, we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 3, 2020

The main cause of traffic in Lagos is Danfo but your government thinks banning Okada and Napep that is saving lives is the solution. Someone who wakes up by 5am to beat traffic will have to start waking up by 3. Your government lacks human emotional intelligence #OkadaBan #Otrek — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 3, 2020

You canceled bikes and Tricycles but no other alternative means of livelihood for these people that are affected. What will they eat pending the time this is fixed properly? #OkadaBan — CHINKO EKUN 🐅 (@ChinkoTiger) February 3, 2020

As expected Okada Riders & Keke Riders in Lagos have started protesting, they are Stoning Buses & Burning Tyres. Be safe & inform others 🙏#OkadaBanpic.twitter.com/Rzs8BJtciN — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) February 3, 2020

Who are the Transportation experts that designed this plan? I doubt there were. The chaotic consequences of the #Okadaban cannot be said to be unintended. How many people did okadas/kekes move on the banned routes? What were the alternatives presented BEFORE the ban? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 3, 2020

This is what i saw around Egbeda today. O’Horse. The guys said 3200 to Ikeja. 2 passengers only #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/XQowVTFIqV — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) February 2, 2020

You can’t totally blame the government’s decision on #OkadaBan. Yes there should have been a palliative measure in place to cushion the effect of the shock on the people but on the other hand, if there were no Okadas, Igbobi hospital won’t be congested today. — 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭 (@CRawkeen) February 3, 2020

I thought I was late to work till I saw my boss in the crowd!!! I took this picture for my answer to query #otrek #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/zUpP5WTgbP — ghost 👻 (@__papilo_) February 3, 2020

Seeing Lagosians stranded at bus-stops, people trekking to their various destinations & spend more on t-fare is enough to conclude that Sanwo-Olu is clueless.

I'm not even against the ban, but doing this without alternative provision is HEARTLESS.#OkadaBan — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 1, 2020

Let me analysis the far reaching effect of the #OkadaBan and Keke to Nigerians. 1. Increase in Crime Rate.

2. Increase in cost of living

3. Loss of lives during an emergency.

4. Low sale of Fuel for Filling Stations.

5. No more sale Vulcanizers

6. Increase in Lateness to work — Youngichu™❁ (@youngichu) February 2, 2020

If Lagos State Government wants to ban #Okada and tricyclea so that Lagos can look like other mega cities, then they should provide the transportation alternatives that those mega cities have e.g underground railway system and electric trains to decongest the roads. #OkadaBan — DR.PENKING (@drpenking) February 2, 2020

Most okada riders are street boys who chose a legit hustle rather than going into robbery or kidnapping and now that they've being banned, guess what they will be doing to make ends meet???!#OkadaBan — Sir Vage 🙄 (@sammie_chika) February 2, 2020

OHorse 😭, from Egbeda to Ikeja just N3200. This #OkadaBan is bringing out the creativity in people. 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/BgDxC4QBc6 — Ayemojubar 🎗 (@ayemojubar) February 2, 2020

Dear Lagosians

I just want to tell you that #OkadaBan in Lagos is very bad, the traffic in Lagos will now be mad..i will not be surprised if someone tells me he/she spend 10hrs on road within Lagos. pic.twitter.com/DW15qyEL9z — A.j (@Adusco_) February 3, 2020