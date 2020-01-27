Lagos State is Banning Okadas & Keke Napep

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You know how, when you’re late for work, thanks to the ever consistent Lagos traffic, you can just decide to take an okada, or an Oride or Gokada? Well, that’s not happening anymore.

The Lagos State Government has banned all commercial motorcycles and tricycles from some local government areas in the state.

The state made the announcement on their official Twitter, revealing that the ban will begin to be enforced on February 1.

The ban will also affect 40 bridges and flyovers.

The local government areas are basically all the major commercial ones in the state: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, Coker-Aguda LCDA, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The alternative for road users from Apapa, where tankers continue to block the road, and, well, all of these roads from which these easy forms of transport have been banned, where vehicular traffic remains clogged, have not been revealed.

