BBC Apologizes for Using a Clip of LeBron James for Kobe Bryant’s Obituary Announcement

Lagos State is Banning Okadas & Keke Napep

Here's all that has Happened since the Outbreak of the Deadly Coronavirus

Court Sentences Maryam Sanda to Death by Hanging for Killing her Husband

Maryam Sanda who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed Husband will Receive her Final Judgement Today

Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Gianna & 7 others were also Killed in the Helicopter Crash 💔

Obama, Trump, Ellen - Tributes Pour in for Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

Ugandan Climate Activist, Vanessa Nakate Calls Out US Media Outlet For Cropping Her out of a Group Photo

Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kobe Bryant

The BBC has apologized for the mixup, which involved a clip of LA Lakers basketball star, LeBron James in the death announcement of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The clip, which showed on BBC’s News At Ten programme on Sunday, showed James beating Kobe Bryant’s career points tally on screen.

The editor of the BBC News at Ten, Paul Royall, tweeted about the incident and apologised for the “human error”.

He wrote:

In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.

Newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti also ended the bulletin with an apology. She said:

In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James. We do apologize for the error.

