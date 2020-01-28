Ivory Coast tests First Suspected Coronavirus Case in Africa

Health officials are currently investigating a suspected case of Coronavirus in a female student who arrived Ivory Coast from China. The student is the first person to be tested for the virus in Africa, CNN reports.

The 34-year-old student traveled from Beijing to the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan on Saturday and was coughing, sneezing and experienced difficulty breathing.

Authorities in Ivory Coast moved the student to a safe location where she is currently being monitored. The health officials say it is highly likely a case of pneumonia and not coronavirus, but the final diagnosis will be made after the analysis of the results of the test.

Since the virus broke out from China, it has reportedly killed at least 80 people, with 2,700 infections in various countries around the world.