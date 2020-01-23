Connect with us

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

Greece elects its First Female President - Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Inspired News

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director

News

Former Grammys Head Deborah Dugan is Suing the Recording Academy for Sexual Harassment

News

Here's what Bola Tinubu has to say about "Operation Amotekun"

News

Lassa Fever has Returned | Check out the Latest Reports

News

What is Happening in Tarkwa Bay?

News

2022 World Cup: Check Out the African Countries Playing For A Spot in Qatar

News

Jeff Bezos’ Phone was Reportedly Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Have you heard about the deadly “coronavirus”? It’s a virus that originated in the Chinese town of Wuhan, and has so far killed six people.
So many others have fallen ill from the virus, and it has spread to other countries like Thailand and South Korea.
Sure, there is the fear that it’ll get here, that’s why the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have issued an advisory to Nigerians, explaining the basic things we need to know about the virus and precautions to be taken.
The travel advisory was issued to protect Nigerian passengers from the epidemic, and to prevent its spread into Nigeria. The statement reads:

In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports.

All the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports. FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and If too high, they are pulled aside for observation.

Recently, a deadly virus known as CORONAVIRUS broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have been infected. The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to boarder countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea. The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, have confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.

Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to. FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.

In the same vein, NCDC also shared an extensive information about the virus and tips on how to protect ourselves:

How to protect yourself

To reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus, members of the public are advised to adhere to the following measures:

• Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

• Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

• Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

• Avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

• Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.

As the situation is evolving, this advisory will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Advertisement
css.php