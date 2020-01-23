The Presidency has this to say about Trump’s planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

Connect with us

The Presidency is working on a new policy and it is an important one that will hopefully see the end of corruption in Nigeria. Therefore, the Presidency has asked that we should not be worried about “speculations” of the planned imposition of visa restrictions on some African countries including Nigeria by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, we reported that President Trump is planning to add seven countries to its travel ban list in order to restrict the flow of immigrants and visitors into the US, with the affected countries including Nigeria.

In response to the not so good news, The presidency a issued a statement through it’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, describing the report as mere speculation, Premium Times reports. He said:

Yes, we have read the news that the Trump administration is planning to add a host of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its travel restrictions list as reported by the U.S. media. We are not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications and its consequences before we react.

