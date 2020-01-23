Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International’s new Corruption Perceptions Index

Since its inception the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has stated its goal to fight corruption in the country.

But five years into the administration, it seems like, to people at least, very little progress has been made, as Transparency International, on its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, just ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score perceived as “highly corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean,” and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than last year’s score of 27/100.

The analysis ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.

On the top of the list as the least corrupt countries are Denmark, New Zealand with an 87 point tie, Botswana as the least corrupt African country, while Somalia, South Sudan and Syria are at the bottom of the index.

To reduce corruption and restore trust in politics, Transparency International recommends that the governments: