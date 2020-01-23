Connect with us

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

Greece elects its First Female President - Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Inspired News

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director

News

Former Grammys Head Deborah Dugan is Suing the Recording Academy for Sexual Harassment

News

Here's what Bola Tinubu has to say about "Operation Amotekun"

News

Lassa Fever has Returned | Check out the Latest Reports

News

What is Happening in Tarkwa Bay?

News

2022 World Cup: Check Out the African Countries Playing For A Spot in Qatar

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International’s new Corruption Perceptions Index

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Since its inception the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has stated its goal to fight corruption in the country.

But five years into the administration, it seems like, to people at least, very little progress has been made, as Transparency International, on its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, just ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score perceived as “highly corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean,” and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than last year’s score of 27/100.

The analysis ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.

On the top of the list as the least corrupt countries are Denmark, New Zealand with an 87 point tie, Botswana as the least corrupt African country, while Somalia, South Sudan and Syria are at the bottom of the index.

To reduce corruption and restore trust in politics, Transparency International recommends that the governments:

  • Reinforce checks and balances and promote separation of powers.
  • Tackle preferential treatment to ensure budgets and public services aren’t driven by personal connections or biased towards special interests.
  • Control political financing to prevent excessive money and influence in politics.
  • Manage conflicts of interest and address “revolving doors”.
  • Regulate lobbying activities by promoting open and meaningful access to decision-making.
  • Strengthen electoral integrity and prevent and sanction misinformation campaigns.
  • Empower citizens and protect activists, whistleblowers and journalists.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php