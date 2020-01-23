Connect with us

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

Greece elects its First Female President - Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Inspired News

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director

News

Former Grammys Head Deborah Dugan is Suing the Recording Academy for Sexual Harassment

News

Here's what Bola Tinubu has to say about "Operation Amotekun"

News

Lassa Fever has Returned | Check out the Latest Reports

News

What is Happening in Tarkwa Bay?

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

22 mins ago

 on

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is questioning Transparency International’s new corruption perception index for Nigeria.

Transparency International, on its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score perceived as “highly corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean,” and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than last year’s score of 27/100.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Malami said in terms of the government’s fight against corruption, more has been done, and they will continue to put in double efforts, PM News reports.

In terms of the fight against corruption, we have been doing more, we have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight against corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International.

Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent and indeed devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double efforts.

He stated that:

In terms of legislation, we have done more, in terms of enforcement we have done more, in terms of recovery of looted assets we have done more, and in terms of political goodwill, we have demonstrated extra-ordinary political goodwill.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php