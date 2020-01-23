The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is questioning Transparency International’s new corruption perception index for Nigeria.

Transparency International, on its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score perceived as “highly corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean,” and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than last year’s score of 27/100.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Malami said in terms of the government’s fight against corruption, more has been done, and they will continue to put in double efforts, PM News reports.

In terms of the fight against corruption, we have been doing more, we have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight against corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International. Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent and indeed devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double efforts.

He stated that: