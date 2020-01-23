Tinder is Adding a Panic Button Feature for Dates that Go Wrong

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

Just incase you’re new or old to Tinder and scared of going on a date due to safety reasons, not to worry, Tinder has a new feature just for you.

The dating app announced of Thursday that it is adding new features using cutting edge technology dedicated to safety.

The new safety features, includes Noonlight, a panic button that alerts safety authorities if something goes wrong during a date, Photo Verification, and an easily accessible in-app Safety Center.

How Noonlight works: If a date goes wrong, users will be able to trigger an alarm via the Noonight. The user will be instructed to enter a code. If they don’t, they’ll receive a text from one of Noonlight’s dispatchers. If they don’t respond to that message, Noonlight will call them, and if there’s no answer, or the user confirms that they need help, Noonlight will get in touch with police.

How photo verification works: The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology. Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity.

Nice one Tinder!

Photo Credit: Tinder

