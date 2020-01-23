Connect with us

News

The US is Putting an End to "Birth Tourism"

News

Tinder is Adding a Panic Button Feature for Dates that Go Wrong

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Presidency has this to say about Trump's planned Travel Ban on Nigeria

News

FAAN wants Nigerians to know How to Protect Themselves from the Coronavirus

News

Greece elects its First Female President - Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Inspired News

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director

News

Former Grammys Head Deborah Dugan is Suing the Recording Academy for Sexual Harassment

News

Here's what Bola Tinubu has to say about "Operation Amotekun"

News

The US is Putting an End to “Birth Tourism”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The United States is one of a handful of countries that has unconditional birthright citizenship, and because of the many perks that comes with being a citizen, the US is often a top choice among countries for folks to birth their babies.

According to CNN, that may not be the case anymore, because the US State Department has unveiled new rules that make it difficult for pregnant foreign nationals to travel to the United States using tourist visas.

This is certainly not a good news for pregnant women and intending mothers in Nigeria, who are presently nursing the intention of birthing their babies in the United States.

According to the rule, which will become effective on Friday, the State Department does “not believe that visiting the US for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship” for a child “is a legitimate activity.”

The Trump administration has sought to limit immigration to the United States, and President Donald Trump has been particularly critical of birthright citizenship.

Check out the statement:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php