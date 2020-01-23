The US is Putting an End to “Birth Tourism”

The United States is one of a handful of countries that has unconditional birthright citizenship, and because of the many perks that comes with being a citizen, the US is often a top choice among countries for folks to birth their babies.

According to CNN, that may not be the case anymore, because the US State Department has unveiled new rules that make it difficult for pregnant foreign nationals to travel to the United States using tourist visas.

This is certainly not a good news for pregnant women and intending mothers in Nigeria, who are presently nursing the intention of birthing their babies in the United States.

According to the rule, which will become effective on Friday, the State Department does “not believe that visiting the US for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship” for a child “is a legitimate activity.”

The Trump administration has sought to limit immigration to the United States, and President Donald Trump has been particularly critical of birthright citizenship.

