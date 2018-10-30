Donald Trump Plans to end to birthright citizenship for babies of Non-Citizens & Unauthorized Immigrants | Watch

In an exclusive interview for Axios on HBO, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has said he plans to sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.
In a preview released before the new four-part documentar series debuting on HBO this Sunday, Trump says:
We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.
Lets calm down.. It CANNOT happen. I repeat it CANNOT HAPPEN!!! The 14th amendment would have to be changed and that will NEVER happen. So Naija no cause for alarm, if you can make it to the states to give birth you pikin go contiue to b citizen lol.. I Pray that in my LIFE time AMERICANS and the world would envy NIGERIA and want to be NIGERIANS.
Amen
What do you mean it CANNOT happen? 🤣🤣🤣. It is actually bound to happen eventually!!!! The only thing that Trump cannot do is putting it into law through an executive order BUT he can start the process like he did with banning immigrants from certain Countries through the executive order. This will make the case go to Supreme Court where the Court will define the 14th Amendment to only covering children of US citizens and permanent residents. The mistake we keep making is underestimating this dude or taking him for a fool. Under all his noise, is a man with an agenda and he is surely succeeding at it. That it CANNOT is totally wrong. The constitution is not being changed, it is now only being giving the definition it needs, at least that is the explanation that will be used. So siddon there dey deceive una self. I am not pro Trump but one thing I give him is that, he is a man of his own words and he is there to make changes to the Country and he is doing what he is saying.
We keep making the mistake of underestimating this guy. I was one of those that did, but not anymore. Under all that noise and seemingly bluff is a man with an agenda and he unlike recent past politicians is putting action to his words. Trump is determined to make a change in this country and totally succeeding at it. There are many other immigration reforms he is working that is not making as much news like stopping citizens from filling for parents and siblings.
This however, was bound to happen sooner rather than later I.e an end to automatic citizenship, be it Democrats or Republicans. Trump is just pushing for it now to push for the Republicans during the mid terms. So if people are not calm it is ok. The last thing you want to happen is spend a ton of money to come to the U.S to have a baby and on that day find out that your child is not a citizen. It happened to some people the day he signed the executive order banning citizens of those Countries and they were turned around. Trump is a man with an agenda and determined to push his agenda through.