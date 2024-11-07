Now That Trump Has Won

Since Donald J. Trump was announced as the winner of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to share their thoughts about what his second time could mean for them and Nigeria. Out of America’s 330 million population, Black people, including Nigerians, account for over 45 million out of other recognised racial categories. According to a revised report by the Migration Policy Institute, “approximately 376,000 Nigerian immigrants and their children (the first and second generations) live in the United States, and Nigeria is the largest source of African immigration to the United States. The size of the Nigerian-born population in the United States has grown from a small base since 1980 when an estimated 25,000 Nigerian immigrants were U.S. residents. Today, Nigerian immigrants account for about 0.6 per cent of the United States’ overall foreign-born population, about half of whom arrived before 2000. A similar proportion of Nigerian immigrants are naturalised U.S. citizens.”

Post-pandemic, there has been a record high of visa applications from African countries, especially Nigeria. Of the more than 393,000 F-1 visas issued in 2023 by the beginning of August, 7% were for applicants from Africa. So, apart from international relations between Nigeria and the United States, on the individual level, Nigerians care about who becomes the next president of the U.S. because of personal aspirations.

The U.S. presidential election attracts global attention due to the significant influence the United States has on international politics, economics, and security. As one of the world’s largest economies, U.S. policies can impact global markets, trade agreements, and financial systems. The U.S. foreign policy, alliances, and defence strategies play a crucial role in global stability, affecting everything from international conflicts to climate initiatives.

Politically, the United States is observed to be the symbol of democratic ideals; many democratic countries like Nigeria view U.S. elections as a reflection of these democratic processes and values. As a result, changes in American leadership and policy can create ripple effects around the world, making the outcome of the election a matter of broad interest.

However, the 2024 U.S. presidential election holds particular significance for Nigerians, not only due to its potential political and economic impact on the world but also because the President-Elect, Donald Trump, previously served as the country’s 45th president, and during his time in office, he expressed strong, unfavourable comments about Africa and its people, including referring to African countries as “shithole” nations and implementing restrictions on immigration from Nigeria.

Overview of Trump’s Past Policies on Nigeria

Visa Restrictions and Travel Ban

In January 2020, Nigeria was added to the U.S. travel ban list, with the implementation starting in February of that year. This decision, made under President Trump, restricted visa issuance for Nigerians who wished to visit, work, or study in the United States. The ban followed a review of countries deemed to have higher immigration risks and was presented as part of Trump’s broader immigration policy.

The travel ban significantly affected Nigerians who had connections to the U.S. through education, business, or family relationships. While it did not restrict tourists, business professionals, or individuals seeking medical treatment, the policy nonetheless harmed Nigeria’s global image. The United States has historically been a key destination for Nigerians seeking better opportunities, and this ban disrupted many aspirations.

Trade and Economic Relations

Trump’s “America First” agenda, which aimed to reduce foreign trade imbalances, had a direct impact on countries like Nigeria, a major oil exporter to the U.S. His administration took a more protectionist approach by limiting trade deals and prioritising the strengthening of the domestic economy. As a result, Nigeria experienced a decrease in U.S. investment and trade agreements, which had traditionally supported key sectors like oil and gas. Trump’s reduction of foreign aid put Nigerian development projects at risk, as U.S. support for African economies and initiatives diminished during his time in office.

Now That Trump is President-Elect

Immigration and Border Policies

Trump’s 2024 campaign emphasises maintaining strict immigration policies, which include building stronger barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border and limiting immigration from countries he considers a risk to national security. For Nigeria, could this approach mean the continuation of strict visa regulations and possibly further restrictions on Nigerians seeking to visit or migrate to the U.S.? By focusing on preventing “illegal” immigration, could Nigerians—especially those looking for educational or employment opportunities in the U.S.—face even greater challenges in securing visas? Would Nigerians already in the U.S. experience heightened scrutiny under Trump’s policies, as his administration continues to advocate for stricter immigration controls? Should Nigerians seeking opportunities in the United States become extra conscious of their safety because social and racial injustices could become heightened?

Foreign Aid and Investment

Trump’s stance on foreign aid remains largely unchanged from his previous administration, focusing on reducing U.S. financial contributions to countries abroad, particularly developing nations. Would this pose a challenge for Nigeria to potentially lose vital U.S. assistance aimed at economic development, healthcare, and infrastructure projects? Would his “America First” policy decrease foreign investment in Nigerian markets, as U.S. companies might prioritise domestic expansion over international opportunities? Would the long-term effects of this hinder Nigeria’s growth, especially in sectors that depend on international partnerships?