Donald Trump is The United States' President-Elect!

Donald Trump of the Republican Party will return as the 47th president of the United States.
Published

57 mins ago

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: U. S. President Donald Trump announces his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. President Trump is set to run against a wide-open Democratic field of candidates. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump of the Republican Party has won the 2024 US elections and is now the president-elect. He won with 277 votes against Kamala Harris who had 224 votes, and will return as the 47th president of the United States.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now congratulated Donald Trump on his victory. In a statement shared by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu conveyed his confidence in the future of Nigeria-U.S. relations under Trump’s leadership.

In his message, Tinubu emphasised the potential for deeper cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in tackling shared global challenges and driving economic development.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” Tinubu stated, looking forward to a new era of collaboration focused on mutual growth and prosperity.

Tinubu also acknowledged the influential role the U.S. plays in global affairs and expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to lead the world towards a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Read the full statement below.

