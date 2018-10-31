BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in” – Kanye West says he is distancing himself from Politics

31.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

Kanye West has announced that he will be distancing himself from politics because his “eyes are now wide open”.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, the 41-year-old rapper revealed his “actual beliefs” and his “vision for a better world.”

The father of three, who has been one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump, concluded by saying:

1 Comments on “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in” – Kanye West says he is distancing himself from Politics

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija