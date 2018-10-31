“I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in” – Kanye West says he is distancing himself from Politics

Kanye West has announced that he will be distancing himself from politics because his “eyes are now wide open”.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, the 41-year-old rapper revealed his “actual beliefs” and his “vision for a better world.”

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

The father of three, who has been one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump, concluded by saying:

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018