Singer Ciara kicked off Halloween early with a party in New York City and the 33-year-old entertainer channeled Lupita Nyong’o‘s “Black Panther” character, Nakia, for her costume.

Ahead of the party, Ciara took to Instagram to share a video showing off her super hot costume!

View this post on Instagram Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther. Nakia @lupitanyongo #HappyHalloween A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT