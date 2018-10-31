Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Gorgeous in Nigerian Brand Funke Adepoju for 2018 Holland Awards Dinner

Sticking to her campaign to ‘Wear Nigerian’, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie rocked a gorgeous piece from Nigerian fashion brand Funke Adepoju to deliver a keynote speech at the 2018 Holland Awards Dinner.

The Holland Awards Dinner, named in recognition of Reverend John W. Holland, annually recognizes an individual or organization that demonstrates extraordinary commitment and dedication to serving the most vulnerable in Howard County.

The 2018 honoree was Vivian “Millie” Bailey, who received the Humanitarian Award for her lifelong contribution to Howard County.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was the keynote speaker.

Chimamanda Adichie, “At any time, any one of us, might need, a safety net, a helping hand, a gentle push.”#Holland18 #helpbecauseyoucan pic.twitter.com/iitqKzmkif — CAC of Howard Co (@HoCoCAC) October 19, 2018

Chimamanda Adichie, “ people in Howard County know what community really means, we are better off, when we are all better off”#Holland18 #BeCommunityAction — CAC of Howard Co (@HoCoCAC) October 19, 2018