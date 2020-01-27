Connect with us

News

Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Gianna & 7 others were also Killed in the Helicopter Crash 💔

News

Obama, Trump, Ellen - Tributes Pour in for Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

News

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash

News

Ugandan Climate Activist, Vanessa Nakate Calls Out US Media Outlet For Cropping Her out of a Group Photo

News

Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

News

Federal Government & South West Governors reach an Agreement over Amotekun

News

The US is Putting an End to "Birth Tourism"

News

Tinder is Adding a Panic Button Feature for Dates that Go Wrong

News

The Attorney General is Rejecting Transparency International’s New Corruption Perception Index for Nigeria

News

Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 on Transparency International's new Corruption Perceptions Index

News

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Gianna & 7 others were also Killed in the Helicopter Crash 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the tragic news that basketball legend, Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, it has now been confirmed that a total of 9 people was killed in the accident.

In a new update, it was confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was among the victims of the crash.

According to TMZ, the pair was traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. They were among nine people confirmed dead in the accident, including another player and parent. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is not thought to be among them.

Photo Credit: @kobebryant

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ohons Obarein: Starting Your Year with Purpose

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Advertisement
css.php