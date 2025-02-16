From Africa to the NBA: Meet the Future Ballers at BWB Global Camp at NBA All-Star Weekend

Eight young African basketballers are stepping onto a global stage this weekend at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in San Francisco, held alongside the NBA All-Star Weekend. The camp is a chance for top international prospects to develop their skills under elite coaching, gain exposure, and connect with NBA, WNBA, and FIBA players, coaches, and executives who serve as mentors and ambassadors for the game.

Representing Africa this year are Heri Bukinga (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Arafan Diane (Guinea), Ali Assran (Egypt), David Ugonna Ike (Nigeria), Ikenna Alozie (Nigeria), Theophilus Edema (Nigeria), Paul Ater Maker Bol (South Sudan), and Ahmed Bedoui (Tunisia). These rising stars will have the opportunity to train, compete, and learn from some of the best in the sport while showcasing the talent coming out of the continent.

Among them, three players—Ali Assran, David Ugonna Ike, and Ahmed Bedoui—are representing NBA Academy Africa, a programme dedicated to developing top-tier talent from the continent. Ali, a 16-year-old from Egypt, is featured in Born and Bred Season 2, a documentary series about the journey of African prospects. His episode follows his discovery of basketball in Cairo and how he has channelled his passion into an inspiring career. He has already played for Egypt’s U16 and U17 National Teams and will graduate from the academy this year. David, a 17-year-old from Nigeria, had an impressive 2024 season, making his BAL debut through the BAL Elevate programme, where he averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. He was named BWB Africa Defensive MVP and BWB Africa All-Star last August. Ahmed, also 17, has represented Tunisia’s U17 National Team and played in BAL Season 4 with US Monastir. After attending the 2024 BWB Africa camp, he was selected for the BWB Africa All-Star Team, cementing his place as a promising young talent.

Beyond the court, the event is drawing attention from African stars in entertainment and media. Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro, South African actress Linda Mtoba, Senegalese content creator Khaby Lame, and South African actress and radio host Thando Thabethe are among the guests bringing extra excitement to the weekend. BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff, Mary Edoro, is also present, ensuring exclusive updates from the court, behind-the-scenes moments, and the best highlights straight from San Francisco.

The BWB Global Camp, introduced in 2015, brings together top prospects from the regional camps in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas for a unique showcase during NBA All-Star Weekend. Since its inception, 78 BWB camps have been held in 52 cities across 33 countries and six continents, with more than 350 current and former NBA/WNBA players and 295 NBA team personnel mentoring young talents. The BWB Africa camp has been instrumental in shaping the careers of players like Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), and Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors).