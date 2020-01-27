Maryam Sanda who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed Husband will Receive her Final Judgement Today

After almost 3 years, Maryam Sanda, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death, will know her fate today after Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal of Justice delivers judgment in her case, Premium Times reports.

Maryam was charged to court for culpable homicide by the Nigeria Police in November 2017, for the premeditated murder of her husband Bilyamin Bello, who was the son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

The court remanded her in prison, but released her after it received medical reports confirming her pregnancy.

Maryam’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu, her brother, Aliyu Sanda and her maid, Sadiya Aminu, were charged for allegedly tampering with evidence by cleaning the blood and other proofs from the crime scene. The charges were later dropped.

The trial has dragged on for almost three years due to delays, multiple adjournments and failure of witnesses to appear in court.