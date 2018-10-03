3 Lawyers withdraw from Maryam Sanda’s Case

Three senior lawyers have withdrawn from the trial of Maryam Sanda who was accused of stabbing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death.

According to Daily Trust, the lawyers Joseph B. Daudu (SAN), Rotimi Ogunesan (SAN), and A. T. Kehinde (SAN), were representatives of Maryam, her brother Aliyu Sanda, and her mother Maimuna Sanda.

Aliyu and Maimuna are accused of hiding evidence by cleaning the blood of the victim of the stabbing from the scene of the crime,

The reason for their withdrawal has not been confirmed, but it is suspected to be a result of the non-payment of legal fees.