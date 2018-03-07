BellaNaija

Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed Husband to Death Granted Bail

07.03.2018

Maryam Sanda, woman who allegedly stabbed her husband Bilyamin Bello to death has been granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja, The Cable reports.

Bello, the son of a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was stabbed to death in November 2017.

Joseph Daudu, Sanda’s lawyer, has for a while been requesting that his client be granted bail, with the most recent involving him claiming his client is 3 months pregnant.

Justice Halilu Yusuf, the judge, granted Sanda bail after receiving medical reports which showed she is indeed pregnant and ill.

The police had arrested Sanda after a brief hesitation, remanding her in Suleja prison.

  • abby March 7, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Of course, I wonder if all the “pregnant and ill” female prisoners can try this rubbish..

  • Olori March 7, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    And this my dear friends is the end of this case. Justice the Nigerian way. As opposed to treating her while she remains in custody. Congrats Maryam. You have been set free for life because of the inadequacies of the Nigerian system. Continue to rest in perfect peace, Bilyamin. This is really upsetting news I must add.

  • MurderSheWrote March 7, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Nigerian judiciary is a joke. People r above the law when their parents av connections or r among the high and mighty. The initial jamboree was just for paparazzi sake. Case don close b dat. Silly judges. God forsaken country. Wait how is a prime MURDER suspect even offered bail terms in the first place. Chineke. Nigeria!!!

  • Anon March 7, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Her lawyer is Joseph Daudu! Like minded gang. He will get her off the hook.

  • Flow March 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Lol, I bet she’s even on a plane outta naija as I type this, it’s like her family’s money is louder than her husband’s own, so she bought her way out, as is the norm with naija, me I’m tired of vexing over the Nigerian situation, I want out!

  • CB March 7, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    The decease’s dad force him to his dead, I hope he will be happy now…………. that young man got married to his love but he was force to divorce her so he can marry his murderer.

  • Onyenekwu March 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    I need this lawyer for Evans to get out of jail, Evans is purging a lot and ill in prison.

    Yes, we are in Naija

  • Osa March 8, 2018 at 3:11 am

    Ehh yaa. She has been released. Thank God.
    Men go dey think twice before invoking a woman’s wrath. Such pleasantnl news. 🙄🙄😎😎

  • yinka March 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    And you think you have sense like this ehn.

