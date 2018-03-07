Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed Husband to Death Granted Bail

Maryam Sanda, woman who allegedly stabbed her husband Bilyamin Bello to death has been granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja, The Cable reports.

Bello, the son of a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was stabbed to death in November 2017.

Joseph Daudu, Sanda’s lawyer, has for a while been requesting that his client be granted bail, with the most recent involving him claiming his client is 3 months pregnant.

Justice Halilu Yusuf, the judge, granted Sanda bail after receiving medical reports which showed she is indeed pregnant and ill.

The police had arrested Sanda after a brief hesitation, remanding her in Suleja prison.