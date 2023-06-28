Connect with us

Check Out Aneeta "Nini" Singh's Visit To An African Pottery | WATCH

Check Out Dolapo Grey’s Yummy Fish Stew Recipe

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Dolapo Grey Shares How To Make Peppered Turkey | Watch

Check Out Ify Mogekwu’s Okazi Soup Recipe

How to Look & Feel Your Best, According to Eki Ogunbor | #BNBABetterYou

Burna Boy, Tems, Libianca Win Big At The 2023 BET Awards | Full List Of Winners

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover Shares How To Cleanly Debone A Fish | Watch

Ini Edo Talks About Her Nollywood Journey, Choosing A Surrogate & Motherhood on #WithChude

Watch Episode 2 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Beautiful Indian-Nigerian reality TV star, model and social influencer Aneeta Singh, famously known as Nini — paid an interesting visit to a Pottery in Abuja, Nigeria‘s federal capital territory.

Watch her mini vlog of the experience and see how her bold fashion choice for the exploration ended up being a cute flop. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Nini looks good in yellow regardless, swipe for some lovely pictures of her in her bright boubou paired with a ponytail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Credit: @singhniniofficial

