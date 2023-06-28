Check Out Aneeta “Nini” Singh’s Visit To An African Pottery | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Beautiful Indian-Nigerian reality TV star, model and social influencer — Aneeta Singh, famously known as Nini — paid an interesting visit to a Pottery in Abuja, Nigeria‘s federal capital territory.

Watch her mini vlog of the experience and see how her bold fashion choice for the exploration ended up being a cute flop. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Nini looks good in yellow regardless, swipe for some lovely pictures of her in her bright boubou paired with a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Credit: @singhniniofficial