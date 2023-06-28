Beauty
Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym
Admit it, you’ve found yourself visiting Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s Instagram page on multiple occasions, captivated by her workout videos and admiring her sculpted abs. We’re guilty of it too. She ranks high among our cherished celebrity mothers, flaunting enviable physiques.
View this post on Instagram
Achieving the Adesua physique is no easy task. The star leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness, incorporating numerous exercises such as cable arm pulls, face pulls, seated row with dumbbells, kettlebell workouts, barbell exercises, sumo squats, bench presses and more.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While we are impressed by the actor’s incredible physique, our focus quickly shifted to her impeccable fashion choices that pair well with her enviable figure.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
To attain remarkable results like Adesua, the path is clear: hit the gym, maintain consistency, and adopt it as a lifestyle. If you’re seeking additional assistance, consider joining our #BNBABetterYou challenge. Trust us, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this.