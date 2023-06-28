Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Living

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Beauty BN TV Style

How to Look & Feel Your Best, According to Eki Ogunbor | #BNBABetterYou

Beauty

Discover 10 Expert Tips from Lisa Joy to Keep Your Makeup Sweat-Proof

Beauty

Get Inspired by Mariam Musa's Remarkable Hair Transplant Journey | WATCH

Beauty

WATCH: Maraji's Guide to Achieving a Sleek Bun with Natural Hair

Beauty Promotions

Mac Nigeria Unveils the Studio Fix Every-Wear All-over Face Pen with Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje and Others

Beauty Promotions Style

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Toyin Lawani & Segun Adebayo Are Celebrating Two Years of Love & Friendship | See Photos

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks from Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal

Beauty

Sharon Ooja Egwurube Is The Latest Celebrity Inspiring Us To Get A Pixie Cut

Beauty

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Admit it, you’ve found yourself visiting Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s Instagram page on multiple occasions, captivated by her workout videos and admiring her sculpted abs. We’re guilty of it too. She ranks high among our cherished celebrity mothers, flaunting enviable physiques.

Achieving the Adesua physique is no easy task. The star leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness, incorporating numerous exercises such as cable arm pulls, face pulls, seated row with dumbbells, kettlebell workouts, barbell exercises, sumo squats, bench presses and more.

While we are impressed by the actor’s incredible physique, our focus quickly shifted to her impeccable fashion choices that pair well with her enviable figure.

To attain remarkable results like Adesua, the path is clear: hit the gym, maintain consistency, and adopt it as a lifestyle. If you’re seeking additional assistance, consider joining our #BNBABetterYou challenge. Trust us, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php