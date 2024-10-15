Celebrity Baby Announcements That Gave Us All The Feelings In 2024

2024 has been a beautiful year of blossoming motherhood for many Nigerian female celebrities. From first-time moms to those expanding their families, these stars have taken to social media to share their joyous journeys, from baby bumps to newborns.

These women embrace motherhood’s beauty and share their milestones with us. Let’s look at the Nigerian celebrities who have welcomed babies or are expecting this year.

Tania Omotayo

Entrepreneur and reality TV star, Tania Omotayo, became a mother for the second time this year. On September 19, 2024, she took to Instagram to share the delightful news, posting adorable photos of her newborn, much to the joy of her loved ones.

Heidi Korth

Nigerian singer Sina ‘Rambo’ and his wife, Heidi Korth, are celebrating the arrival of their second child in 2024. The couple’s fans were thrilled when they made the happy announcement, marking another beautiful milestone in their journey together.

Simi Drey

Media personality Simi Drey shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on September 13, 2024. Expecting her first child with her husband, Julian Flosbach, Simi posted a heartwarming video that captured the couple’s excitement. The beautiful video, featuring Julian by her side, quickly garnered thousands of likes as fans and friends sent in their congratulations.

Ekene Umenwa Cynthia

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa Cynthia welcomed her first child in 2024, and she couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans. After posting a lovely maternity shoot, she followed up with touching hospital pictures that showcased the joy of her newborn’s arrival. Her heartfelt announcement on September 14, 2024, was met with overwhelming support from her followers as they celebrated this exciting new chapter in her life.

Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju

Nollywood star Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju is expecting! The actress and her husband, Chef Fregz, received an outpouring of love after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram on October 11, 2024. Lala shared a video cradling her baby bump, radiating happiness as she prepares to welcome her little one.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

On October 14, 2024, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington took to Instagram to share her pregnancy with the world in a stunning maternity shoot. Wearing a bold, bright orange dress with a hood, Adesua glowed as she posed with her growing bump. Her post, which featured lovely moments from the shoot, was filled with celebratory messages as she and her husband, Banky W, prepare to welcome their second child.