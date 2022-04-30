Here is how the Premiere of Peju Ibekwe’s CHATROOM Movie Went | See Photos

Several dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Chizor Malize, Rave TV Founder and Chief Executive, Agatha Amata, National Coordinator, Association of Nigerian Women Business Network, Modupe Oyekunle, Executive Director, Women In Management and Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), President, African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP), musician, Nikki Laoye, UN Global Compact Senior Manager, Tumi Onamade, Host and CEOReb360, Tope Mark-Odigie, women leaders, actors, comedians, journalists, and others, came out in style to celebrate the premiere of CHATROOM, a timely movie set against the background of a dance reality television show.

The contemporary 98-minute star-studded movie boasts multiple award-winning actors like Tony Umez, Omawumi Megbele, Akpororo, Odunlade Adekola, Rykardo Agbor, Sambasa Nzeribe, Vivian Anani, Ibrahim Suleiman and is produced by Peju Ibekwe with Adesuwa Onyenokwe as its associate producer. The movie also stars Canadian trained actor, Nengi Adoki and Israeli actor, singer, and dancer, Ronya Man, Ghanaian actor, Kobby Acheampong, Cameroonian actor and dancer, Lea Dibebe, Joshua Ojo, actor and author, Damilare Kuku, among many others. It has unique themes of the power of one’s voice to transform society, gender-based violence, and mental health, among others.

Written and directed by award-winning director Chike Ibekwe, ‘CHATROOM,’ which is inspired by true-life events, tells the inspiring story of Ebiere who enters a dancing reality show to escape the haunting ghost of her past. Fate, however, has other plans for her as the experiences in the house blow up in her face with far-reaching consequences.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, CHATROOM tells a very relatable story that has embedded in it, subjects of envy to admiration, resilience amid pain, fear of trusting, denial to acceptance, love notwithstanding hurts, hope for a better future; all of these are beautifully crafted in the narrative making it an audience’s delight while addressing these critical issues. It also gives us a peek into what happens behind the scenes of a reality television show that audiences do not usually get to see.

Akpororo and Odunlade spare no emotion as they give us their best in this first-of-its-kind movie with their comical expressions which will leave viewers reeling with laughter intermittently while also taking in the essence of the movie. We also see Adesuwa Onyenokwe in a cameo role for the first time in a Nigerian movie doing her thing.

Speaking at the premiere, held at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, who was represented by the Director, Gender Affairs in the ministry, Friya Kimde Bulus, in a keynote address, said that the sustenance of gender equality perspectives should be coordinated in the plans, projects, and programs of the government, adding that the event could not have come at a better time than now.