Chef Fregz is Giving Away Mentorship Slots to Rising Chefs & Food Business Owners, See How Your Fave Can Win

Internationally trained Nigerian Chef — Gbubemi Fregene, popularly known as Chef Fregz, has opened up mentorship slots for young chefs and food business owners in partnership with Mentor Intro Africa on his benevolent New Year Giveaway series.

You can nominate two (2) of your favourite young chefs or food business owners who need better a business structure and/or move from passion to profit for this highly contested giveaway in Chef Fregz’s comment section. Tap on the Instagram post below to do so:

