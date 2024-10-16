We Absolutely Love These Stunning Photos of Mama Rainbow at 82

When you hit the grand age of 82, it’s only right to roll out the red carpet and celebrate in style. Beloved Nollywood veteran, Idowu Philips, famously known as Mama Rainbow, has done just that. The actress marked her 82nd birthday today with a splash of colour, joy, and plenty of love, leaving no stone unturned.

Dressed in bright traditional attire that we absolutely adore, Mama Rainbow looked radiant and youthful, proving that age truly is just a number. In her birthday photos, she exudes energy and joy, making it hard to believe she’s 82. Sharing her reflections on this milestone, she noted that turning 82 is not the end but the start of another exciting chapter in her life, adding, “I’m still your baby!”

Celebrating herself in true star fashion, Mama Rainbow said:

Happy 82nd Birthday to me! Today, I celebrate another wonderful year of life, strength, and resilience. I may be 82, but I certainly don’t feel like it—age is just a number, and I am living proof! I’m still fit, full of life, and standing strong, embracing each day with gratitude and grace. Here’s to many more years of health, happiness, and unstoppable energy. Happy Birthday to a young soul who just happens to have 82 years of wisdom!

This year has been an exciting one for the legendary actress. At the 2024 AMVCAs, she was honoured with the AMVCA Merit Award, alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), for their significant contributions to the growth of African cinema.

Check out Mama Rainbow’s birthday dance below

