How James Nnaji Went From Makurdi To NBA’s Charlotte Hornets

On June 22, 2023, 18-year old Makurdi born Nigerian basketball player James Nnaji was drafted as pick number 31 for Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was then traded to Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

Born on 14, August, 2004, Nnaji started his inspiring basketball journey in Makurdi the capital city of Benue State and took a turn for the best when his camp highlights from a Facebook post went viral.

His immense and raw talent was immediately spotted by the Ratgeber Basketball Academy in Hungary and from there his journey has been awe-inspiring.

Here’s the NBA’s analysis and projection for Nnaji:

Across 43 total contests, Nnaji averaged 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 8.7 minutes per game. His 39 blocks in 284 minutes played equates to one block every 7.3 minutes, which is a prodigious rate. On offense, Nnaji profiles as a screener and paint-dwelling big. On defense, his agility pops, bringing rim protection and versatile, switchable upside. Nnaji is raw. When drafted, he’ll have been playing basketball for only seven years, and his minutes in the EuroLeague were quite limited. But he has the size and instincts that create a quality foundation as a prospect. Success for Nnaji could be defined as landing a consistent backup center role as a rookie. He has similarities to paint-dominant big men like Clint Capela and Mitchell Robinson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You First (@teamyoufirst)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You First (@teamyoufirst)

Here’s James Nnaji’s Journey to the MBA

He started his basketball journey in Makurdi, Benue State in 2016

“James Nnaji from Makurdi Nigeria”. James was born and bred in Makurdi Benue State. He was a member of Coach Spencer Chile’s Pearls Basketball Academy in Makurdi. James has just put Makurdi on the map. This is no small feet.#NBADraft2023 #celticsdraft https://t.co/bBvEqzrIrW pic.twitter.com/m1c9hNYPZW — Benue Elites (@BenueElites) June 23, 2023

In 2018, a Facebook reel of his camp highlights went viral which led Nnaji being recruited by the Ratgeber Basketball Academy in Hungary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Nnaji (@jamesnnaji_)

He made his debut with Pecsi VSK-Veolia, 2nd team, BD, during the 2019-20 season.

Nnaji then moved to Spain for the 2020-21 season after he was signed by FC Barcelona. He played with the 2nd team in the EBA.

He played with U18 Barcelona in Adidas Next Generation Tournament, helping it reach championship game at the 2021 ANGT Finals, while being named to the All-Tournament team.

He made his debut with the FC Barcelona main team during the 2021-22 season.

He Won the 2022 Spanish National Cup and the 2022-23 Spanish National Championship with FC Barcelona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Nnaji (@jamesnnaji_)

In the ESPN Top 100, Nnaji was ranked as the 24th highest prospect.

On June 22, 2023, Nnaji was selected 31st overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons and then traded to Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets via Boston.

According to Gerard Solé, It is likely that Nnaji will continue playing overseas for another year as he not yet ready to play in the NBA.

James Nnaji is selected 31st overall by the @celtics in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! LIVE on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZGMkgslyag — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

Naija🇳🇬 big up yourself! Congratulate James Nnaji for being the 31st Draft Pick at the 2023 #NBADraft 👏🏽 #NBA pic.twitter.com/RjhQ2I6Gz5 — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) June 23, 2023

For now, we wish him goodluck, and keep and eye out because can’t wait to see him light up the NBA with his talent. Like we say, from Naija to the world.