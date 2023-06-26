Connect with us

#BBNaijaReunion: Doyin, Allysyn & Adekunle had a lot to get off their chest

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

For the past few days, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been settling scores between the BBNaija Level Up housemates, and tonight was no exception. Today’s episode opened with Bryann‘s reservation about Hermes‘ accent.

Doyin did not mince her words to Adekunle about how he lied and was malicious, especially concerning her, in the house. Adekunle claimed he was cool with Doyin; she switched up on him in Level 2.

Watch:

