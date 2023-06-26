BBNaijaReunion: Doyin, Allysyn & Adekunle had a lot to get off their chest

For the past few days, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been settling scores between the BBNaija Level Up housemates, and tonight was no exception. Today’s episode opened with Bryann‘s reservation about Hermes‘ accent.

Ebuka wants to know why Bryann has a ‘problem’ with Hermes’ accent, after all, he didn’t ask about Sheggz’s accent. Bryann: Sheggz is man dem man dem. You know Sheggz is from the UK. But the conversation is not from a place of spite.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

In the video, Khalid mentioned that Hermes’ is from Oworonshoki. Ebuka thinks it is shade. Khalid: No, it is not shade. Knowing what this place (Oworonshoki) is like, He (Hermes) built a persona out of the ordinary and it’s commendable.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Ebuka is now addressing Hermes on how he feels about the ‘shade’. Watch his response:#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/2EuZfo5UV5 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

“Immediately I saw Hermes, I thought he was interesting. I mean, he looked different and I’m usually drawn to stuff like that” – Allyson. We’ve now moved to the Hermes–Allyson–Adekunle relationship. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Doyin did not mince her words to Adekunle about how he lied and was malicious, especially concerning her, in the house. Adekunle claimed he was cool with Doyin; she switched up on him in Level 2.

Allyson: “The first time I met Adekunle, I also thought he was smart. Going close to him, I felt he was intelligent but was also… I don’t know the word to use, like a snake.” Ebuka: Sneaky? Allyson: Something like that.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunionsnake — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Ebuka is now addressing Adekunle on the recurring narrative of him: gossiping. Ebuka: Is that a fair narrative? Adekunle: It’s fair; a lot of people can say I went around talking about people. But before it happened, other people were doing the same. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Allyson: He’d (Adekunle) come to me and tell me how Doyin is not a good friend and is not a genuine person. And that was when I started to look at him somehow.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Doyin: If this boy (Adekunle) tells you it’s raining outside, check. He’s a liar. Take a deep breath, it’s getting heated in here. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/Q5prxU5yVy — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

From Adekunle’s perspective, the housemates also gossiped about him. “Doyin asked me to talk to Rachel, and when we started talking, she said ‘I don’t why Adekunle is talking to Rachel, you need to be weary of him.'”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Adekunle says he once overheard Doyin and Allyson talking about him in the restroom: “Doyin goes ‘that Adekunle, did you see him looking miserable yesterday (Saturday night party)? I’m sure he was not happy seeing you and Hermes dance together.'” #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Adekunle clearing the air on the perception people have of him in and outside the house. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/2lKB25bOa0 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 26, 2023

Watch: