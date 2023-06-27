Connect with us

#BBNaijaReunion Recap: Giddyfia's Triangle Situationship, GrooPhy & the Rumour that Caused a Rift

On today’s episode of the BBNaija “Level Up” reunion show, Giddyfia talks about being in several triangles in the Level Up House and acknowledges his faults. He also wishes he had handled better his relationship with Amaka, Diana, and Rachel.

Chichi expressed her reasons for not supporting the GrooPhy ship and also flatly denied talking about Groovy and Phyna with Bella. Rachel also talks about the not-so-friendly welcome she received when she arrived at the “Level Up” house and how difficult it was for her to make friends.

See how it went down:

