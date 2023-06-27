BBNaijaReunion Recap: Giddyfia’s Triangle Situationship, GrooPhy & the Rumour that Caused a Rift

On today’s episode of the BBNaija “Level Up” reunion show, Giddyfia talks about being in several triangles in the Level Up House and acknowledges his faults. He also wishes he had handled better his relationship with Amaka, Diana, and Rachel.

Chichi expressed her reasons for not supporting the GrooPhy ship and also flatly denied talking about Groovy and Phyna with Bella. Rachel also talks about the not-so-friendly welcome she received when she arrived at the “Level Up” house and how difficult it was for her to make friends.

See how it went down:

The #BBNaijaReunion is currently underway. As usual, today, Ebuka will be settling scores between the housemates. Ships, squares, triangles, pentagons… what should we be expecting today? Stay with us. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Rachel says it was difficult for her to mingle when she joined. “Almost everybody was shipped up. There were speculations of people shipping, people choking…” “People in Level 1 were not welcoming. There were too many strong characters there.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Looks like we’re having a ship-filled conversation today. Bella says Chichi gave her gist about Phyna and Groovy getting intimate in the house and told her “Don’t tell Chomzy” Bella told Chomzy immediately and Chomzy, in turn, told Groovy.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Bella says she wasn’t expecting Chomzy to tell Groovy what she told her in confidence. “It was supposed to be like a friendship code kinda thing.” “I went to Chomzy because she was feeling Groovy and it was like ‘leave this guy.'” #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Chichi is saying there was no time she told Bella Phyna and Groovy were getting that intimate. “You probably spiced it up.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/qMvvLPNitK — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Ebuka is addressing Amaka – the ‘source of this rumour.’ Amaka said she and Chichi were discussing something entirely different. “Then she asked me if Phyna and Groovy were dating and I said ‘Yes, they are a couple and they do what couples do.'”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Groovy says he didn’t take offence to it when Chomzy told him. “When I heard the source of the gist was Amaka, I said ‘What!’ I just took the conversation to Phyna and told her what I heard.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Chichi is saying she was never really in support of Phyna and Groovy’s relationship. “I’m a girls’ girl and it was like breaking the girls’ code.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023

Phyna weighing in on the situation: “When I saw the clip (of Chichi gisting Bella about GrooPhy), I just thought about the only person I owed an apology, which is Amaka.”#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 27, 2023