Obama, Trump, Ellen - Tributes Pour in for Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 26: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Everyone is still stunned by the death of the legend, the one and only Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Reports have confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

It’s devastating news, and everyone is left grappling for words.

And words are all we have, friends and fans of the legend expressing their shock at the news, celebrating him for the life he lived, condoling with his family.

From former US president Barack Obama to current US president Donald Trump; Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; musicians, DrakeCardi BTaylor Swift; sports people, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar; celebrities, Ellen DeGeneresTrevor Noah, the tributes keep pouring in.

View this post on Instagram

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

😪😪😪😪 lord

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

