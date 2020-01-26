Obama, Trump, Ellen – Tributes Pour in for Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Everyone is still stunned by the death of the legend, the one and only Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Reports have confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

It’s devastating news, and everyone is left grappling for words.

And words are all we have, friends and fans of the legend expressing their shock at the news, celebrating him for the life he lived, condoling with his family.

From former US president Barack Obama to current US president Donald Trump; Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; musicians, Drake, Cardi B, Taylor Swift; sports people, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar; celebrities, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, the tributes keep pouring in.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.

קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.

Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020

Neymar’s tribute to Kobe Bryant 🙌🏻😞pic.twitter.com/n0CJxn9wse — The Soccer Life (@TheSoccerLifee) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

We lost a King. 824 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020

😢😢😢😢😢 Kobe this cant be real!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020

Kobe 🙏🏿 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) January 26, 2020