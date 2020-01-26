News
Obama, Trump, Ellen – Tributes Pour in for Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant
Everyone is still stunned by the death of the legend, the one and only Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Reports have confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.
It’s devastating news, and everyone is left grappling for words.
And words are all we have, friends and fans of the legend expressing their shock at the news, celebrating him for the life he lived, condoling with his family.
From former US president Barack Obama to current US president Donald Trump; Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; musicians, Drake, Cardi B, Taylor Swift; sports people, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar; celebrities, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, the tributes keep pouring in.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.
קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2020
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
Jesus this is heartbreaking.
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.
Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020
Neymar’s tribute to Kobe Bryant 🙌🏻😞pic.twitter.com/n0CJxn9wse
— The Soccer Life (@TheSoccerLifee) January 26, 2020
RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U
— LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020
Fuckin terrible 😪
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020
We lost a King. 824
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020
😢😢😢😢😢 Kobe this cant be real!!!
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020
Kobe 🙏🏿
— Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) January 26, 2020
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020