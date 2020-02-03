Two Icons Came Together to give an EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show! Thanks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

After months of anticipation, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira finally shared the stage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and they absolutely nailed it with their energetic performance and a medley of hits.

The pair took turns going through their singles, including Shakira’s “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie;” and J.Lo’s “Jenny from the Block,” “Get Right,” and On the Floor.”

The set was not lacking in big dance numbers and fire works. Shakira showed off her guitar and drum skills, delivered a steamy dance solo, and then dived into the crowd. Meanwhile, J.Lo included a pole routine in her segment while performing “Waiting for Tonight,” paying homage to her widely celebrated role in “Hustlers“.

J.Lo and Shakira’s singing talent, provocative dance moves and their backup dancers who are just as fun to watch, made this years Super Bowl a highly memorable one.

Check out all the awesome moments below:

We’ve got the photos too!

Photo Credit: Getty Images